Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 18,910 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 884,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,910 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $38,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.29. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $50.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $672,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,821 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

