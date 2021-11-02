Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.34% of Materion worth $36,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,472,000 after acquiring an additional 30,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,253,000 after acquiring an additional 36,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Materion’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

