Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $40.69 Million Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $40,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 12,957,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,323,000 after acquiring an additional 327,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,060,000 after buying an additional 95,144 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,483,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,458,000 after buying an additional 928,556 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,613,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,829,000 after buying an additional 404,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 98.0% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,749,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,228,000 after buying an additional 865,618 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 1.74. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FATE shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $306,615.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,934 shares of company stock worth $8,031,749 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

