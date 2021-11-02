Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 634,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $39,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Hexcel by 4.6% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 2.4% during the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Hexcel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

HXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

