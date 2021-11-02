Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,583,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 341,028 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.24% of CNO Financial Group worth $37,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 881.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 410,023 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $1,000,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 73.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after buying an additional 74,330 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE:CNO opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.38. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

