Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 21,486 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,486 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.59% of ShockWave Medical worth $39,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 9.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 22.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter valued at $19,296,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 8.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWAV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.57.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $223.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 5.65. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.09 and a 1 year high of $237.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.78 and a beta of 1.31.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $747,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401,991.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.67, for a total transaction of $371,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,008 shares of company stock worth $13,111,534. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.