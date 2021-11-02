Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.850-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NTR traded up $1.64 on Monday, reaching $71.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,374. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $72.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.97.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.57.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

