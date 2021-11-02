Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nutrien updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.850-$6.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.85-6.10 EPS.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $70.34. 141,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $72.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 102.22%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Nutrien from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC upped their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

