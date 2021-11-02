Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.15. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $20,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

