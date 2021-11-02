NRG Energy (NRG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect NRG Energy to post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NRG Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NRG opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

NRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

