Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Position Trimmed by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,374 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,257,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,331,000 after buying an additional 146,762 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 848,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after buying an additional 21,853 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NVO. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. SEB Equities raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NVO opened at $109.44 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $64.43 and a twelve month high of $110.34. The firm has a market cap of $257.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.