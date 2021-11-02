Novavax (NVAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. The company had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Novavax to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $32 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Novavax alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $172.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.41. Novavax has a 12-month low of $76.59 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $8,579,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,371,631.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,935 shares of company stock valued at $37,973,357. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.