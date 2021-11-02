Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.78) EPS. On average, analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NCLH stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.62. 208,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,213,748. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.81. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCLH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

