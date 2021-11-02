Northern Trust Corp Sells 17,975 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,975 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.13% of Atkore worth $37,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Atkore by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth $302,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Atkore by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Atkore by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,483,000 after acquiring an additional 409,619 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATKR opened at $98.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $102.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.41 million. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

