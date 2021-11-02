Northern Trust Corp Purchases 328,821 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 620,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 328,821 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $34,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGIO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,607 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 468.2% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,841,000 after buying an additional 891,047 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $42,556,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after buying an additional 294,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,082,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,400,000 after buying an additional 203,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.47 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGIO shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.