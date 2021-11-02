Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,681 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Casella Waste Systems worth $35,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,880,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,945,000 after buying an additional 70,056 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 23,510 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $1,614,431.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,461 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,346.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $173,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445 over the last 90 days. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $85.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.90. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $87.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CWST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.