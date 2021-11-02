Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,261,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,995 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $35,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth about $8,568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth about $2,383,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,251,000 after purchasing an additional 202,090 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in 8X8 by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EGHT opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 5,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $137,424.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $71,897.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,202 shares of company stock valued at $824,248. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

