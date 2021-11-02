Northern Trust Corp Has $35.78 Million Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 892,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,501 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Avnet were worth $35,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,508,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,326,000 after acquiring an additional 162,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,914,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,450,000 after acquiring an additional 119,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avnet by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,375,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,354,000 after acquiring an additional 316,367 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 23.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,233,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,608,000 after acquiring an additional 622,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 18.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,498,000 after acquiring an additional 315,664 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average is $40.57.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 1.59%. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

