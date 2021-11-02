Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,554 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 42,555 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.37% of Perficient worth $36,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Perficient by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,034,762 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $83,215,000 after purchasing an additional 106,276 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 548.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,947,000 after buying an additional 661,945 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Perficient by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $42,166,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $45,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 459,395 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $26,975,000 after purchasing an additional 43,918 shares in the last quarter.

Get Perficient alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRFT. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $123.91 on Tuesday. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $134.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 91.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.40.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at $40,364,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.