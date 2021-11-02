Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the September 30th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 25.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 165.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northeast Bank stock opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.73. Northeast Bank has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.47%.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank, which offers personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

