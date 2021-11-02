North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) PT Raised to C$27.00 at Maxim Group

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its target price lifted by Maxim Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NOA. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded North American Construction Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.56.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $16.98 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $509.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in North American Construction Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 43.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

