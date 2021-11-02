Noodles & Company Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Noodles & Company in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.52.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

NDLS opened at $12.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.75 million, a PE ratio of -1,229.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $42,821.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 992,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 16,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 4,955.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 83,153 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 27.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

