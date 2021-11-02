Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOK. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Nokia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.32.

NOK opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia during the second quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nokia by 66.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Nokia by 138.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Nokia by 123.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

