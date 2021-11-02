Nobilis Health Corp’s (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Nobilis Health’s (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nobilis Health had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on September 24th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Nobilis Health’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLTH. Cowen began coverage on Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN HLTH opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. Nobilis Health has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $22.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nobilis Health stock. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,020,195 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,289,000. Nobilis Health comprises approximately 24.6% of Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Jabodon PT Co. owned approximately 3.49% of Nobilis Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

