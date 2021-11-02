NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Short Interest Update

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the September 30th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the first quarter worth $273,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the first quarter worth $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics in the second quarter valued at $132,000. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLS Pharmaceutics stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.21. 63,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,622. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NLS Pharmaceutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

