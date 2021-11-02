nLIGHT (LASR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect nLIGHT to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. nLIGHT has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.43 million. On average, analysts expect nLIGHT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11. nLIGHT has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.86 and a beta of 2.41.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $253,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in nLIGHT stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 139.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of nLIGHT worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

