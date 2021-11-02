NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, analysts expect NGL Energy Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NGL opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 445,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,050.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,448 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

