News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Stake Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,019 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in News were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of News during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of News during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of News during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of News by 171.1% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of News during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.52. News Co. has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $26.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.84%.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

