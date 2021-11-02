Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Given New $65.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC lowered Newmont from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.91.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $54.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,991 shares of company stock worth $1,361,860 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 52.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

