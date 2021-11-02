Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Holdings Lowered by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 898,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $10,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Newmark Group by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 175,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 82,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 155,866 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares during the period. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.93 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

