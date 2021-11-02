New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 103,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,981,388 shares.The stock last traded at $4.39 and had previously closed at $4.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -28.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,906,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,334,000 after acquiring an additional 452,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,971,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,281,000 after acquiring an additional 499,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,720,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,040,000 after acquiring an additional 380,415 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 50,497 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,904,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 432,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.