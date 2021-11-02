New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $2.22

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.22, but opened at $2.14. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 145,458 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,059.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

