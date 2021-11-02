Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS.

Shares of NBIX traded down $10.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,410. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.69 and its 200-day moving average is $96.47. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $84.77 and a 52-week high of $120.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.29.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,615 shares of company stock worth $1,968,569. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.