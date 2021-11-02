Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 256,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.77 and a 52-week high of $120.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.47.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NBIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.40.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,569 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

