Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Lessened by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after acquiring an additional 113,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after acquiring an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after acquiring an additional 269,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,619,475,000 after acquiring an additional 121,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.76.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $681.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $610.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $547.47. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $690.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,038 shares of company stock valued at $77,383,849 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

