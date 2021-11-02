NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 101.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,199 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,125,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,055,808,000 after acquiring an additional 132,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,450,989,000 after acquiring an additional 225,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,326,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $763,101,000 after acquiring an additional 120,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $367,336,000 after acquiring an additional 320,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,079,000 after purchasing an additional 982,858 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP stock opened at $90.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.34. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,329,224 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price target on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Fox-Davies Capital cut NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.