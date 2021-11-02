Nestree Price Down 6.3% This Week (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a total market cap of $12.11 million and approximately $601,681.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,411.59 or 1.00127093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00059176 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00042691 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005186 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.64 or 0.00776296 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,193,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

