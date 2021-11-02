Nervos Network (CKB) Hits One Day Volume of $16.52 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $576.95 million and $16.52 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,396.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,493.59 or 0.07088083 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.94 or 0.00320106 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $603.46 or 0.00951883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00086286 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.07 or 0.00435467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.64 or 0.00262846 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.08 or 0.00216232 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 34,292,532,568 coins and its circulating supply is 28,432,281,304 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

