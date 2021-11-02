Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,498 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics were worth $8,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 399.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $131,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 33.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $611,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,348,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,471.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $319.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $17.95.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

