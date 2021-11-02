NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Stake Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.73% of NeoGenomics worth $40,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 641.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 82.56 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 0.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

