Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) was downgraded by research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $98.00 target price on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

OTCMKTS NEMTF opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.31. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $104.00.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

