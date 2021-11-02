Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

NAUT stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $25.89.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew B. Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Mowry bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $134,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 47,777 shares of company stock valued at $367,204.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,002,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,080,000. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

