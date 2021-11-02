Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $108.98 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NATR opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 97.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,876 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

