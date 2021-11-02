National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.63.

A number of analysts have commented on NNN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NNN opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.81. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

