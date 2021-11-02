National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). National CineMedia reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on NCMI. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Shares of NCMI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,229. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.

In other National CineMedia news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 699.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

