National Bankshares Downgrades Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) to Tender

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$4.85 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$5.00. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GSC. BMO Capital Markets lowered Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Golden Star Resources to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.08.

Shares of TSE GSC traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.55. 527,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.33. Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.58 and a 1 year high of C$5.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.51. The stock has a market cap of C$526.55 million and a P/E ratio of -6.45.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

