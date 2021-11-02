National Bankshares Cuts Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target to C$17.50

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.45.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $9.29 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 318.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

