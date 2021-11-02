National Bankshares Boosts Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$6.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SES. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.60 to C$7.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$7.25 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cormark set a C$4.28 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.66.

SES opened at C$6.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.19. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.43 and a 1 year high of C$6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -17.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.20%.

Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

