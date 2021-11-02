National Bank Financial Weighs in on North American Construction Group Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for North American Construction Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

NOA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

NYSE NOA opened at $16.98 on Monday. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $17.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $509.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 278,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 57,165 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 49,283.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 49,283 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 771.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares during the period. 43.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

