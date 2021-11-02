National Bank Financial Raises Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target to C$67.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

MTRAF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

OTCMKTS MTRAF remained flat at $$50.27 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.84. Metro has a 12-month low of $41.91 and a 12-month high of $57.06.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

